The undocumented immigrants who have been in the United States for some time They can use a law to obtain permanent residence in the country, also known as a green card.. To be eligible, applicants must have been continuously in the United States for more than fifty years and have no history of serious crimes.

Although there is a way in which an irregular foreigner with at least five years of residence, and other conditions that make him an extraordinary case, can appear before the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and request your residency, there is also a law that covers this situation.

The law that allows undocumented immigrants to apply for a green card or permanent residence in the United States

The law that allows undocumented immigrants to apply for residency in the United States

Usually referred to as the Registration Law allows illegal immigrants who have been in the US for some time to request adjustment of their status and become legal residents, as long as they meet certain requirements. As stated on the official Uscis website, these are the keys to be eligible:

Have entered the United States before January 1, 1972. Residing in the North American country uninterruptedly till the date. Meet the requirements for naturalization; that is to say, be eligible for citizenship. Failure to comply with the conditions of sections 237 (a)(4)(B) of the Immigration and Naturalization Actwhich would indicate that the immigrant can be deported. Be an “honest” person, a term used by the official body, not be inadmissible under the provisions of section 212(a)(3)(E) of the Immigration and Naturalization Act, and not be “criminal, immoral, subversive, violator of the narcotics law or foreign smuggler”. See also Arizona in a state of emergency due to the arrival of migrants prior to the lifting of Title 42

The legislation corresponds to the latest reform of the Renewal of Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Law, which was carried out in 1986 after the original approval in 1929. Given the extended period of time required to be eligible, in In 2022, a bill was introduced to update the 1972 requirement to 2015. However, this idea has not yet advanced in the legislative arena.