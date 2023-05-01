The Tigres team continue in the fight to enter the Mexican soccer league. The cats will be playing their repechage match in Puebla, which they will seek to win at all costs to obtain their ticket to the Fiesta Grande where they will be one of the favorites for the title.
For now, here we present the 5 keys that the team led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi needs to be champion.
One of the key points that Tigres has suffered the most in this tournament is in the midfield sector.
The players who occupy this zone have not been synchronized and this has caused the rivals to have more ease on the pitch.
Despite the fact that he is still not liked by a considerable sector of fans, the helmsman Robert Dante Siboldi He knows how to play to reach a final.
Although for this he requires support and confidence so that he can make Tigres that competitive team from past tournaments again.
If Tigres wants to play a good role in reclassification, the league and in the final game, they must use their two teams correctly.
And with this we refer to the ‘B’ team, which is alternating with the starting eleven due to the issue of the Concachampions.
Today the fans of Tigres are one of the most faithful in Mexican soccer. That is why if Tigres wants to be champion, one of the keys will be their audience.
Everyone together needs to do their share of work in the stands to encourage their team in each game.
what to say about Andre-Pierre Gignac? Without a doubt, the best player that Tigres has.
The French striker will seek to shoulder the entire team to get out of this hole in which they have fallen, to lead them by the hand to raise a new star.
