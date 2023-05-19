The Tigres team drew a bittersweet tie in the first leg of the Clásico Regio semifinal against Monterrey.
Although it is true that a structured team is seen and that it is beginning to gain confidence, if they do not adjust some details for the next game they could be eliminated.
In the most recent games, the Tigres goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzmán, has been seen making too much confidence and this has caused consequences.
Case in point Meza’s goal that he couldn’t control, making the mistake. If the Argentine continues with these types of distractions, he could cost the team dearly.
In recent matches, some of the Tigres players have hooked up with the fans of the rival team.
It happened with León and on two occasions with Toluca. The public has already taken the measure to deconcentrate and get elements like Gignac, Vigón, Lainez and Nahue himself out of their boxes.
In the first leg, the Tigres team was affected by mistakes made in the lower part of the field.
Now, if Robert Dante Siboldi does not correct, the score could be affected. Although the good news is that they have recovered the Brazilian defender Samir De Souza.
The soccer player Luis Quiñones is that different element that with a spark can change the course of the game.
The Colombian has entered the field of play in the complementary part, although he has not looked at all due to the few minutes received.
Without a doubt, both the players and the fans fully trust striker André-Pierre Gignac.
The chances of scoring fall on the French attacker and they want him to be the one who, with his experience and talent, will lead them to a new final.
