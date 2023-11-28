The current champion of Mexico is still alive since he was classified as 3rd place in the general table, as a result of 8 wins, 6 draws and 4 losses. Although the cats did not have their best closing of the tournament and left several points against accessible rivals, Siboldi’s men cannot be ruled out at any time since they are one of the strong candidates to repeat the title in this Apertura 2023.
For several years now, felines have been protagonists in the Liga MX partly because it has players who, with their individualities, can solve games with goals like Gignac does or keep the team in the game with saves like Nahuel Guzmán does, and on this occasion they will not be the exception since the cats enter the league with the trust given and supported by its key players.
With Siboldi the cats once again became that team that knows what they are playing on the field of play, so the way they play will be a determining factor in advancing in the league since, embracing their individualities, the collective game of the Auriazules will be enhanced even more.
Tigers has been one of the protagonists of the Liga MX in recent years, playing in both national and international finals, in favorable scenarios and also against them, so the base of players they have on their roster already have experience in these scenarios. and this factor will be decisive for the U of Nuevo León to be a dangerous rival in the league.
The Universitario will have to be one of the strengths for the Auriazules and since Siboldi came to the bench the cats have not lost at home and even this AP2023 they finished undefeated at home. Taking advantage of their stadium and fans is a plus that perhaps the current champions have in their favor unlike the rest of the teams.
Over the years, the cats have achieved a series of achievements that have made them an important team at a national and international level, but this dynasty still has an outstanding debt that it has not been able to pay off in its golden age and this debt It is a two-time championship that has been denied to them, so the cats with a combination of experienced and youth players aim to pay off this debt.
