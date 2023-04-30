The general leader of the competition, Rayados de Monterrey, tied their leadership of the Clausura 2023 a couple of weeks ago.
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich have become the team to beat in the league. That is why today we present you the 5 keys that are needed for the whole of La Pandilla to be champion.
One of the main keys for Rayados to achieve the maximum achievement in the tournament is to continue being a wall in the middle part of the field.
Captain Celso Ortiz He has done things well and has earned the captain’s badge. He bears the greatest responsibility of being a leader for the rest of the squad.
If there is a coach who can lead to his sixth championship, it is Víctor Manuel Vucetich.
‘King Midas’ is an old sea dog, and his instructions will be important for the league games.
A sector of fans have charged on the goalkeeper Stephen AndradaThis is because of the mistakes he has made at crucial moments.
However, if he is given a vote of confidence again, the Argentine will show what he is made of and will resume his level of play, which will be important for the Fiesta Grande.
What about the Rayados de Monterrey fans? Without a doubt, today one of the most faithful of all Mexican soccer.
The Rayados public, including their support groups, will be important players for the league, where they must continue playing their role from the stands.
There is no doubt that if Rayados de Monterrey wants to raise a new title in its history, it will have to use its star and legend, the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori.
Despite the ups and downs it has gone through, it remains a latent danger for rival teams.
#keys #Rayados #Monterrey #win #Clausura
