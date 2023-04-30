Captain Celso Ortiz He has done things well and has earned the captain’s badge. He bears the greatest responsibility of being a leader for the rest of the squad.

‘King Midas’ is an old sea dog, and his instructions will be important for the league games.

However, if he is given a vote of confidence again, the Argentine will show what he is made of and will resume his level of play, which will be important for the Fiesta Grande.

The Rayados public, including their support groups, will be important players for the league, where they must continue playing their role from the stands.

Despite the ups and downs it has gone through, it remains a latent danger for rival teams.