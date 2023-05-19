Rayados de Monterrey is getting closer to consummating the maximum achievement in the Clausura 2023. The team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich tied the first semifinal game against the Tigres 1-1 and now they close at home.
Here we present the 5 keys so that the whole of La Pandilla can advance to the grand final of the Liguilla Clausura 2023.
If Monterrey wants to stop the attacks from the wingers, it will be necessary to work on the speed of the full-backs, which in this case are Stefan Medina and Jesús Gallardo.
Diego Lainez and Sebastián Córdova have found the formula overflowing from the sides to immediately get a low pass, waiting for the striker to contact the ball.
On the other hand, for Rayados to be closer to advancing to the grand final, they must pay special attention to the goal.
The goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has had a tournament with chiaroscuro, and it will depend a lot on him if Monterrey advances to the next round or not.
The midfielder Celso Ortíz has earned the captain’s badge and is the one who commands the actions in the middle sector of the field.
His teammates need to supply him with balls so that he gives them distribution and they can go out playing.
If ‘Ponchito’ Arturo González left behind the injury that afflicted him in recent days, and if he leaves BBVA in a state of grace, there is no doubt that he will make a difference.
The Argentine forward Rogelio Funes Mori has gone from more to less in this final part of the tournament. Although no one doubts his developed scoring nose and he will seek to continue increasing his scoring quota in the team’s history.
