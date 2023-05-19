Diego Lainez and Sebastián Córdova have found the formula overflowing from the sides to immediately get a low pass, waiting for the striker to contact the ball.

The goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has had a tournament with chiaroscuro, and it will depend a lot on him if Monterrey advances to the next round or not.

His teammates need to supply him with balls so that he gives them distribution and they can go out playing.