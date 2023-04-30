Cruz Azul continues in the dispute to tie the number 8 place in the Mexican soccer playoffs, since due to points issues it can only maintain eighth place and do everything possible not to go down the steps.
Here we present the 5 keys that are needed so that the Machine can reach the title of this semester.
Undoubtedly, one of the ghosts that has afflicted Cruz Azul the most in recent years is the issue of the ‘cruzazuleadas’.
If the cementers want to raise the tenth, they need to avoid these ghosts at all costs and start believing in themselves.
The player Carlos Rotondi is that different man that Cruz Azul has. Although it is true that his technique is scarce, his heart and claw are what cause good displays on the pitch. Undoubtedly, the man ‘motivation’ of the celestial.
The experienced Cruz Azul goalkeeper, Jose de Jesus Coronayou want to make a difference under the three sticks.
The goalkeeper knows that he should not make mistakes like in the matchday 16 match against Chivas, otherwise it will cost them dearly.
Cruz Azul will seek to draw on the proven experience of its coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
The Brazilian strategist is an old sea lion and wants at all costs to lead Cruz Azul to its tenth star in its history.
Today the best player that Cruz Azul has is Uriel Antuna. The Mexican ‘sprinter’ will be the team’s key player for the Mexican soccer play-off.
If it goes big, they will have no difficulty advancing to the quarterfinals of the competition.
