Chivas de Guadalajara will have to have an almost perfect match this Sunday, May 21 at the Azteca Stadium in order to qualify for the grand final of the Closing 2023 of the MX League. The rojiblancos fell 0-1 at home, so they will have to beat the Águilas by two goals in the second leg semifinal this weekend.
The task will not be easy for Rebaño Sagrado, but it is not impossible for Veljko Paunovic’s team either, especially if we take into account the great game that the rojiblanco team put in in the first half of the first leg.
Here we present the 5 keys for Chivas de Guadalajara to beat the America and classify the great end of the Clausura 2023.
Vega has had a rocky semester due to an injury sustained near the start of the competition. The winger has not been able to recover the level he had prior to this situation. In the series against America, he was seen with a lot of momentum in the first half, but his performance went from more to less. In the return, the ‘Gru’ has to be more concentrated and participatory throughout the duel.
Although it is an element that adds well to the attack, Víctor Guzmán is not a center forward; playing in this position he is at a disadvantage and the team loses a great football generator in the middle of the field. Paunovic will have to return ‘Pocho’ to his natural position and look for a fixed nine. Guzmán has had a more than discreet participation in the two National Classics this season, will he appear in the third?
Chivas needs to win by two goals difference against Club América at the Azteca Stadium. The position of Paunovic’s team will have to be offensive. In this sense, the Serbian coach will have to bet on having a nominal striker and not an improvised player in that position. Ronaldo Cisneros and Daniel Ríos have been left behind, it is true, but they are the only ones who can play in that place.
Throughout the season, the Chivas goalkeeper has had great performances and also great mistakes. Jiménez has tipped the balance in his favor in recent games and he has been seen to be more solid under the three sticks. Against América he will have to be focused because a goal from the Azulcremas will force them to score three.
Paunovic must stop making up in the second leg against America. In the first leg, the Serbian strategist sent Cristian Calderón onto the pitch to surprise the Águilas. The ‘Chicote’ was not regular in the regular season, he is out of shape and far from helping the team, he hurt. Although the Flock’s squad is short, Paunovic should not invent.
