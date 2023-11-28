After reaching the final of the League MX in the 2023 Clausura Tournament, Paunovic managed to get Chivas to the big Mexican soccer party. Those from Guadalajara reach these stages with 8 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses to try to return to a final in our country to achieve title number 13 in their history after an atypical semester in green valley.
Paunovic and his team will have to leave behind the off-field situations that happened in this tournament and focus 100% on the league, since, by regaining the confidence of the players, they have individuals such as Roberto Alvarado who is experiencing one of His best tournaments and a large part of the rojiblancos’ offensive transitions will pass through his feet.
The basis of the success that Chivas has had in 2023 is based on their collective game, since, although the rojiblancos have good elements, they do not have a large arsenal of individuals on their bench, so Paunovic knows that the game as a whole will be vital to the aspirations of the flock.
With the bad taste in the mouth that the flock had a couple of months ago when they came close to obtaining their 13th title against TigersPaunovic will seek to take the positive from that event and take advantage of that scenario to benefit his squad and learn from his mistakes in those instances so that they are not repeated.
Chivas With America They are the biggest teams in Mexico and that means that the herd’s demand, tournament after tournament, is to fight for the title until the last moment and this time it should not be the exception since, after staying near the top of the Liga MX the last tournament, the history of the rojiblancos demand a new title.
After coming close to obtaining a new degree Liga MX, Chivas He knows that he has an outstanding debt with his fans that he hopes to settle in this AP2023, because being so close to being champions, the team’s loyal fans dream of seeing their team lift a trophy again.
