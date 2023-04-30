Club Deportivo Guadalajara has not been a champion since the Clausura 2017 tournament, that is to say, this end of the tournament it is six years without lifting a First Division championship and on this occasion they live their best moment since then, because in case they win in the last regular phase date of the Clausura 2023 will be classified as third in the general table.
For this reason, in the following list we mention five keys so that the rojiblanco team led by Veljko Paunovic achieve the feat of being champion with the limited squad you have.
The current squad of Rebaño Sagrado is aware of what they are capable of as a group, they come from a great pre-season and despite the fact that there were not many changes in the squad, at a managerial and technical level they made a lot of progress and that has made them gain a lot of confidence in themselves knowing what they are capable of.
The team barely has a tournament under the orders of Veljko Paunovic and despite this, they have full confidence in what they are as a group and that is largely thanks to the work of the coaching staff who have been able to change the mentality to positive in their players who for the most part had been dragging a lot of tournaments in total mediocrity.
In this tournament the rojiblanco team has been characterized by its intensity and that is that there has been a notable difference compared to previous semesters and that is that now with the indications of the Serbian strategist the team plays better in all aspects and one of them is its intensity at the time of contesting each ball in each play.
Although the team is always required to win the championship, the reality is that in recent years they did not have the slightest chance of winning the title due to their poor squad and no top players, so in this tournament, although it could be thought that they have good opportunities, the championship cannot be demanded of Paunovic in his first tournament coming from abroad, because what he has achieved is already a great merit.
With all the characteristics that the team currently has and what they have achieved despite not having a squad that is as powerful, at least economically, as the teams from the North and Mexico City, the team is motivated by what they can get their best version out.
