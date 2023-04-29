The Águilas del América continue to search for second place in the Clausura 2023 general table. So far, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz are sub-leaders with 31 points and want to close with victory ahead of the quarterfinals from the league
Without a doubt, and as in every tournament, the Azulcremas are one of the favorites to win the title. If America does not win the championship, and because of the greatness and what the institution represents, it will be considered a failure.
Here we present the 5 keys for America to become champion in this contest.
Unquestionably, the weakest area that America has is defense. The days go by and they continue to see a defense with tactical and technical errors, which have led to goals against.
If this part of the field is not adjusted, it would be difficult for him to get the team to the grand final.
Another of the key points that America must take advantage of in order to win the competition is the Azteca Stadium.
The Colossus of Santa Úrsula is a true stronghold for rivals and the Azulcremas need to take advantage of the support of their faithful fans.
One of the points that has most favored América to be that highly competitive team is the correct triangulations.
If Henry Martin, Diego Valdes and Alejandro Zendejas continue with that understanding, they will cause damage to any team.
Goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón will have his first litmus test as a professional footballer. This will consist of playing a good role in the Mexican soccer league.
If he continues at the level he has shown since his appearance as a starter, he will be able to take América very far.
Undoubtedly, the best key that America can count on to obtain the title is to have its star striker henry martin.
The Mexican attacker doesn’t believe in anyone, and if he continues with that goal-scoring eye in the league he will make his team relentless.
#keys #America #win #Clausura
Leave a Reply