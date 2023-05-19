He America club has one foot in the grand final of the Closing 2023 of the MX League. The Águilas won by the slightest difference in their visit to the Akron Stadium and got an important advantage for the second leg semifinal at the Azteca Stadium. However, the series has not yet been defined and the team directed by Fernando Ortiz will have to be very focused to crown his work.
Here we present the 5 keys for America to get its ticket to the grand final of Mexican soccer against Chivas de Guadalajara in a new edition of the National Classic.
The defense of América was evidenced by Chivas de Guadalajara during the first half of the first leg semifinal. If it weren’t for the great performance of Luis Malagón, the cream-blue team would have conceded two or three goals in the first 45 minutes. Ortiz will have to work a lot defensively before Sunday’s game.
The Mexican-American winger has been one of the best players in America in the last year. His progress was cut short in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 due to injuries, but in the league he has shown that he is in great shape. In the return against Chivas de Guadalajara, he should start as a starter.
Luis Malagón was the great figure of Club América in the first leg of the semifinals against Chivas. The goalkeeper made at least three goals during the first half and prevented a tragedy for the Coapa club. The 26-year-old element continues to respond to the confidence of Fernando Ortiz and will have to be very focused for the return.
Surprisingly, Fernando Ortiz left Álvaro Fidalgo on the bench for the first leg semifinal against Chivas de Guadalajara. The Argentine strategist opted for Pedro Aquino. Although the Peruvian complied, his characteristics are very different. With the absence of the Spanish midfielder, the Eagles lose control of the ball, flexibility and surprise factor.
Henry Martín led América during the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 and lifted the scoring title. However, due to physical discomfort, the Yucatecan striker has not been able to shine as expected at this stage of the tournament. Is ‘La Bomba’ one hundred percent? Or Ortiz will have to bet on another element that may appear at the start?
