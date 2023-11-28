The azulcrema team had a dream tournament, finishing at the top of the general table with 40 points, the product of 12 wins, 4 draws and only 1 loss, apart from being the best offensive and defensive of the tournament. All of these are the letters of introduction with which Jardine’s team will reach the league, however, this version of Coapa’s team is not something that has not been seen in the tournaments that Fernando Ortiz was leading the team.
For this reason, to become champion of this tournament, the largest in Mexico will have to have more weapons in its favor and not just the numbers it obtained this season, since to achieve the long-awaited 14th will not be an easy path.
He America enjoys having one of the most powerful squads in the Mexican League since not only is its starting 11 of quality, but it also has substitutes on the bench who would perfectly be starters on any other team in the League, therefore, Jardine will have to take him out. take advantage of the individualities they have to enhance their collective game.
Jardine, despite a difficult start since the results obtained were good, the way of playing was not the right one, he knew how to turn things around and day after day, his team took shape to the point of being one of the best teams that play. their way of playing, so in the league the collective game will be an important factor to advance to the round.
By finishing as the super leader of the tournament, those from Coapa assured that they would receive all their matches back at home until a hypothetical final. Therefore, taking advantage of this factor will be of vital importance because the Azteca stadium is not just any stadium, and could intimidate more than one rival in these instances.
This version of the azulcrema team is not very different from when Fernando Ortiz led this team in terms of numbers, however, those versions of the team could not advance beyond the semifinals, for this occasion a more mature team arrives in this league and the Experience from past tournaments will be key to advancing to the round.
For many the America It is the only big team in our country, however, a couple of years have passed since its last league title and with the demands of wearing this shirt, becoming champion and obtaining number 14 is mandatory tournament after tournament.
