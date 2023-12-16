Next Sunday, December 17, 2023, on the Azteca stadium field, America and Tigers They will have a date with history. The duel corresponding to the second leg final for the Mexican championship will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi arrive with the obligation to win, whether in regular time, in aggregate or from eleven steps. This after having tied 1-1 in the first leg, which was played on the 'Volcán' Universitario field.
Only one goal separates André-Pierre Gignac from reaching two hundred goals with the Tigres shirt. A goal that, furthermore, could come in a perfect scenario: the second leg final for the Liga Mx, the goal of the two-time championship… that of the ninth star.
However, in the first leg match, more than one fan got the impression that Gignac was not doing well and that he never fully understood Nico Ibañez, when he came in to accompany him in the feline attack.
Added to the fact that the Argentine striker played very well against Puebla and Pumas, some consider that it is time to give Nico the title… that André-Pierre Gignac would come in as a better shock, because at zero hour there is not a single team in Mexico that don't want to have him among yours. The decision rests with Robert Dante Siboldi.
If Tigres today has eight stars on the shield, at least half have been thanks to 'Patón' Nahuel Guzmán, who not only appears in the finals. But the normal thing is that he does it with a hero's cape hanging on his back.
The Brazilian midfielder was, by far, Tigres' best player in the first leg final against América, even though he had to be sent off one minute into the match. Rafa Carioca is the balance in the middle of the field; the necessary pattern to chart victory.
He was the best Tigres footballer in the last league, and in the Apertura 2023 tournament he has little by little been recovering his level. Sebastián Córdova has an outstanding debt with América, so everyone's eyes will be on the Tigres' number seventeen jersey.
In the second leg quarterfinals he gave the fans a memorable image, with him flying in the air to hit a wonderful bicycle kick that ensured Tigres' pass to the semi-finals for the Apertura 2023 tournament. Against Pumas he also did quite well Therefore, if he receives minutes in the game against America, the Argentine striker will be one of the most dangerous players in the fight for the Mexican championship.
Gignac's story with Tigres seems straight out of science fiction. No fan believed that they would ever have a footballer as decisive as the Frenchman; that they would achieve everything they have achieved since he arrived. Against America he will jump onto the field in search of goal number two hundred with the cats. And in the process, he won his sixth league title with the squad from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León.
#key #Tigres #footballers #champion #leg #América
Leave a Reply