Last Thursday, December 7, 2023, at exactly 9:00 p.m., Tigers and Cougars They met on the field of the Olimpico Universitario stadium, for the duel corresponding to the first leg of the semifinals for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi had never won a league match at CU, although they had a favorable balance in previous keys, including two finals for the Mexican championship: 1978 and 2015.
However, with a goal from Jesús Angulo in the second half of the match, Tigres beat the capital team 1-0 and is getting closer and closer to a new final for the Liga Mx, in search of the long-awaited two-time championship.
If Tigres kept a clean sheet in the first leg semifinal against the Pumas, it was, to a large extent, due to Nahuel Guzmán, who knew how to stop the dangerous plays generated by the university students. It is expected that for the return leg the man from Rosario will collaborate with a brilliant performance that will allow Tigres to advance to the final.
The captain of the Tigres will also be essential for the Nicolaíta team to maintain or expand the advantage in the second leg, to be played on the ‘Volcán’ Universitario field.
Balance in the middle of the field will be vital for Tigres to complete the key in the ‘Volcán’. There, the Brazilian Rafa Carioca will have to give a hundred-point game for his team to achieve the goal of qualifying for the grand final and fighting for the two-time championship.
Although everything seems to indicate that the Argentine striker will start the game on the bench, in the event that Robert Dante Siboldi requires his services, either replacing Gignac or accompanying the Frenchman, Nico Ibañez will have a golden opportunity to show the people who can trust him… that the goal in Tigres is in good hands.
The French striker is just one goal away from reaching the enigmatic figure of two hundred goals. What better scenario to achieve this than in a semi-final return, in front of his people? Gignac, as always happens when he is on the field, will be one of the most watched elements by the public…whether they are rivals or Tigres fans.
#key #Tigres #footballers #advance #final #Pumas
Leave a Reply