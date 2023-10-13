Tigers and Blue Cross They will face each other next Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 p.m., in the duel corresponding to matchday number thirteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Mexican soccer champion squad has almost ten years without beating the Celeste Machine of the Cruz Azul, playing in the ‘Volcán’ Universitario.
André-Pierre Gignac will seek to score his eighth goal of the tournament, in order to reach the leader of the competition, in a tournament in which more than one fan already took it for granted. Will he manage, against the cement workers, to get even closer to the desired two-hundredth goal?
Regardless of the aspirations of their scorer, Tigres will have to go in search of three points that will allow them to continue being at the top of the overall standings, and, if possible, prevent the Águilas del América from slipping away even further.
These are the five key Tigres players for their match against Cruz Azul:
André-Pierre Gignac is now just three goals away from reaching the mythical figure of two hundred goals with the Auriazul shirt. Will he be able to get them against the Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross?
Sebastián Córdova was, without a doubt, the most decisive footballer for the Tigres team in obtaining its eighth league title. In this tournament, however, even though he has had good performances, we expect that great match that will excite the ‘incomparables’ towards the end of the tournament.
The number five player on the Tigres team is that balance that is always important in the strategy of the Mexican soccer champion squad. La Maquina needs to add three after losing 4-1 against the Pumas, so the Brazilian’s cool head could be essential.
The Mexican soccer player is undoubtedly going through his best moment with the Tigres team. Against Pachuca he was the one who generated the most danger; They even gave him the penalty that André-Pierre Gignac converted into a goal. His imbalance will be transcendental in the match against Cruz Azul.
Cruz Azul will visit the University ‘Volcano’ with the obligation to add three to stay alive in the Mexican championship. Tigres, for its part, will also have the duty to win to remain at the top of the general classification, so an open match is expected in which Nahuel Guzmán will be transcendental.
