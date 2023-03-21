The Mexican national team has two commitments on this FIFA Date. The first of them will be before his similar Surinam, in South American lands; while the second match is against Jamaica which will be played at the Azteca Stadium, as part of the Nations League.
These duels mark the debut of Diego Cocca As coach of the Mexican team, and despite the rivals seeming to be in shape, it is expected that his team won by a great difference, at the level of the two rival squads in the Concacaf tournament.
In the conference this Monday, after the first training session he had during this FIFA Date, Diego Cocca confirmed both Santiago Gimenezas Eric Gutierrez they will make the trip to Suriname to measure themselves against said rival; even, David Medrano advanced the lineup, in which the vast majority are players from the Liga MX, and the starting lineup will be complemented by the two footballers who play in the eredivisie.
On the other hand, it is expected that the most players who are in Europe will stay in the CAR, to train, adapt to the height of Mexico City, to the time change and now yes, men like Edson Alvarez, Jorge Sanchez, and Cesar Montes and Raul Jimenez they would start against Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium, next Sunday, March 26.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For now, ‘Paco Memo‘ He is still considered a starter in the Mexican team, so it will be essential for him to be a wall against the Jamaicans in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’.
He ‘machin‘ is one of the references of the Tricolor at present, so its quality is needed to have a good midfield, since it is a key piece of the Aztec team.
Orbelin Pineda He is a key player in Greece and he is standing out for what he must become a starting player in the Mexican team to be recognized, since in recent months he has kept a low profile.
The best player of the Tricolor could not be missing in Qatar 2022, since it is expected that from now on he will be one of the starting midfielders for Mexico, after herrera and Saved surely they have finished their participation with selection.
The future champion of Serie A with napoli He is an indispensable man in the Aztec team, the ‘chucky‘ is always a key man in the Tricolor attack.
#key #soccer #players #Mexican #team #Jamaica
Leave a Reply