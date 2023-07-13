The Cruz Azul Soccer Club will seek to enter the Mexican soccer break for participation in the Leagues Cup with a victory and it is that they began the Apertura 2023 tournament in an unfortunate way by falling in their first two matches.
In this way, its confrontation against Tijuana this weekend as a visitor is expected to have a better overall performance by the team, for this reason, in the following list we leave with five key players for the match.
Andres Gudino has a golden opportunity to show himself positively to the coaching staff, after sebastian jury He made his first big mistake of the season by being sent off in an incredible way, leaving the team outnumbered, so he must be key with his saves and interventions to avoid the fall of his frame.
The Guaraní captain is a fundamental part of the team, now he is the absolute leader of the team and must lead by example and be a fundamental part of the team’s operation.
The multifunctional midfielder from Uruguay is a key piece of the team, he is one of the most experienced players on the squad and he is a man who makes a difference in any area of the field, which is why he is an important player in the team.
The Argentine midfielder is one of the favorites of the fans, he is one of the best elements of the squad and a lot is always expected of him, therefore, he is expected to have a superior performance in each game.
The Brazilian attacker has not been able to demonstrate his best level and it is that on date 2 he was sacrificed to leave the match prematurely, after the expulsion of Jurado, but it is expected that he will show his quality more and more.
