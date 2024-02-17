Real Madrid, after the victory in the Champions League, is willing to maintain the leadership that was so decisively won against Girona last day. Now they depend on themselves, and Rayo Vallecano should not be a big impediment to maintaining this good streak. Here are the five players who stood out the most for Madrid during the match:
The Spanish full-back is having the best seasons of his life, one of the captains of the squad, and possibly the fittest defender in the entire club, which is saying something. An absolute cannon that he makes of Madrid's right wing, one of the most dangerous in Europe that, together with Rodrygo in another great year, seems unstoppable.
The Spanish center back is the only healthy player in Madrid in that position, and that makes him one of the most important in the squad. A player who provides security, always willing to give everything for the team and capable of playing in any position for his team, Nacho is an emblem of this Real Madrid.
For more news about Real Madrid
With Bellingham's injury, the Englishman's position will have to be occupied by the little bird Valverde, who already had a similar role last year, and although this is being a less scoring year, he has already shown us on several occasions his ability to work, to reach to the area, his hitting from outside and his sacrifice in defense.
One of the best in the squad right now, after returning to Madrid this year, many doubted his ability and quality, but based on goals, dribbles and good games, he is silencing more than one who did not trust him and is settling into a deserved starting position for the big games.
And Real Madrid's best player, and even more so without Bellingham, is not on the field, the Brazilian Vinícius, is a dagger on the left wing. He knows what and how he has to play each play, to do the most damage possible to his personal record, or even normally to both brands, since they usually play him 2 against 1 and he knows how to get rid of them.
#key #Real #Madrid #players #face #Rayo #Vallecano #matchday #LaLiga
Leave a Reply