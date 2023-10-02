Real Madrid visits Naples this Tuesday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to play the second day of the group stage of the Champions League. Below we show you the 5 players who will be key to getting the three points and getting the pass to the round of 16 of the Champions League on track:
The absence of Courtois means that the Basque goalkeeper is always in the spotlight. He has the most difficult task a goalkeeper could have: replacing the best in the world. So far in the games he has played he has delivered.
He has the opportunity of a lifetime now that Militao is going to miss the entire season. Antonio has enough qualities to become an institution within Real Madrid, he just needs continuity. In recent matches he has been showing a very high level.
The Frenchman is one of the key pieces for Ancelotti this season. The experiments with Kroos as an anchor are over, Aurelian is a fundamental piece for all the balance he brings to the team, we are talking about the pivot of the future, the modern pivot. He has everything to make a career at Real Madrid.
Hey Jude! Real Madrid fans say every time they see him touch a ball. It has been a long time since an emergence into LaLiga of this caliber has been remembered. What happened in Bellingham is absolutely scandalous, it seems that the field is too small for them. He is the best footballer on the team so far this season.
The change in position has hurt him, but Vini remains the leader in the team’s offensive phase. He always appears, always asks for the ball, always wants to face, always hungry for a goal. He has to continue picking up pace after his injury. He is the man who can unbalance a game from one moment to the next.
