Carlo Ancelotti’s team still does not know what defeat means this season, they have five games in the Spanish competition and five victories. Now, after achieving a comeback against a great Real Sociedad, they will have to face Union Berlin to make their debut in the European competition.
Today we will show you the five players who could be key in this match for the team coached by the Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti:
The new Real Madrid goalkeeper has not played a single minute with the Spanish team, so he could be somewhat lacking in competition rhythm although he already played in the last league match. Kepa has proven to be reliable between the sticks on numerous occasions, and any goal conceded next Wednesday could be fatal for Real Madrid.
Carvajal has had a great start to the season, and with Vinicius’ injury he will also have to contribute in attack. The arrival of Joselu and his possible ownership gives Real Madrid one more way to create danger, which is through crosses into the area. Carvajal is in a great moment of form, and if he understands himself with Joselu they could be a lethal duo.
Tchouameni has been one of Real Madrid’s best players at the start of the season, and the Frenchman’s good level contributes a lot to the team. Tchouameni is a great physical talent and helps a lot with balance in defense, but he also has the ability to bring the ball forward and create a lot of danger.
How Bellingham is going to be missing from this list. The Englishman has been the best player in La Liga by far in these five rounds, and at the moment he is the competition’s top scorer despite being a midfielder. He has not forgotten to score in these weeks, he has just become the merengue team’s top scorer, and his way of reading the game and moving without the ball gives Real Madrid a great advantage.
With Vinicius’ injury, it seems that Ancelotti has chosen to move Rodrygo to the left wing and leave Joselu as the main offensive reference. The Spaniard scored in the game against Getafe and scored the goal, and if he manages to take off the pressure of being Real Madrid’s starting forward, he could be key to alleviating the lack of goals that has existed since Benzema left.
