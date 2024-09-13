The UANL Tigers They hope to shine again in the Liga MXjust as they have done at the start of this season, as they are marching undefeated and have the most solid defense along with Cruz Azul, so the fans expect that Saint Louis don’t choke, especially on the Volcano.
The set of Veljko Paunovic had a decent game against Pumas and, without dominating, they got a 3-1 at Ciudad Universitaria that consolidated them at the top of the table, so there is still a lot of work to do to be able to remain as runner-up.
Here are the five key players of Tigers who are called to be important for the duel against Saint Louis this weekend, because the objective is to recover the players who have not been at 100% and keep those who are giving this team flight.
In short, come back Nahuel Guzman back into the starting eleven after his 11-match ban. He is one of the team’s strongest captains and his mere presence is capable of winning games.
The competition is very strong in Tigers and with Ibáñez, Córdova and Antuna behind, Juan Brunetta He has carried the team on his shoulders and does not give up his place in the starting eleven, so it is clear that this could be one of those games in which he shows that he is an undisputed starter no matter who competes with him.
The years go by and it does not stop being indispensable Guido Pizarro in the rear of Tigersbecause now as a center back, he is Paunovic’s security man, especially with the physical complications of Diego Reyes and the adaptation of Joaquim.
Like a sleeping beast, André Gignac He can’t be left out of this list, even if his last few games aren’t the best, because he is the starting striker and legend of Tigersbut above all, he continues to have sparks that break any team.
The player to watch Tigers for this duel vs. St. Louis should be Ozziel Herrerawho comes from scoring a double against Pumas and who has his first big opportunity to establish himself as a starter, and in the process, knock on the door of the Mexican National Team.
