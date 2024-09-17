This Tuesday, the UANL Tigers receive the Querétaro at the Estadio Universitario for Matchday 8 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX. The felines arrive motivated after beating the Athletic of San Luis in extremiswhile the White Roosters They are coming off another defeat, this time against Puebla.
He Queretaro group remains winless in the tournament and has only one point out of 24 possible, so everything seems to indicate that those from Veljko Paunovic They could have a field day if they come out focused, so there is a lot of expectation of a resounding victory.
Below we present the five key players of Tigers for the match against Querétaroone in which there could be rotations due to the double date and the need for rest in the Monterrey squad.
Diego Lainez aims to regain ownership against Querétaro And it is precisely in this type of match where his explosiveness and dribbling skills usually shine the most. This is a game where he can reconnect with his best football.
Brunetta Today he is the leader of the feline attack and as one of Paunovic’s immovable players, it is impossible to leave him off this list, since the Argentine remains the star, young and central piece in this squad.
Marcelo Flores He is also aiming to be a starter as part of the rotation and we know that the young Mexican, when inspired and confident, can be unstoppable; however, he continues to be inconsistent and everything is a gamble.
Joaquim Pereiria continues to adapt by leaps and bounds and now boasts a very high level. Possibly Querétaro Don’t ask too much of him, but it must be said that the Brazilian has the arguments to be one of the best centre-backs in the league. His mere presence is key.
With Gignac at the bank, Nicolas Ibanez takes on the role of being the key player of Tigers for the match against QuerétaroHe is the best “substitute” nine in the league and against the White Roosters He will be a starter, so he has to be the central axis of the team in this game.
