Next Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the UANL Tigers will visit the UNAM Pumasfor the match corresponding to matchday number six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday five of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-2. The match took place on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario.
In 90min, we share with you the five players we should keep an eye on in the match between Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL:
The match against Pumas de la UNAM will be the last opportunity for Fernando Tapia to show his skills between the posts, since Nahuel Guzmán will return to the starting lineup on matchday six. Without a doubt, he will want to show his skills against Pumas.
The Brazilian central defender showed interesting things in the match against Chivas. He had to be substituted due to a physical problem, but he is ready for next Sunday’s game.
When Sebastián Córdova puts his mind to it, he is one of the most dangerous players in Liga MX. Against Chivas, he offered a modest performance. It is expected that, against Pumas, the Mexican will go out with everything on the field, looking to shine.
As long as André-Pierre Gignac is on the Tigres roster, Nicolás Ibáñez’s playing time on the field will inevitably be affected. However, the altitude of Mexico City tends to be an inconvenience for the Frenchman, so Ibáñez is expected to start next Sunday against Pumas de la UNAM.
While it is true that Uriel Antuna just arrived in Monterrey last Wednesday, he has just been training and participating with the Cruz Azul team, so it would not be strange if Paunovic makes him debut with the auriazul jersey. And if it happens, he will surely want to shine.
