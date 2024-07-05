Next Saturday, July 6th, at 7:00 p.m., the UANL Tigers They will receive a visit from Hidrorayos del Necaxa, for the match corresponding to matchday one of the 2024 Apertura tournament. We share with you what Tigres’ lineup could be on matchday one.
Goalie: Carlos Felipe Rodriguez
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes and Jesus Angulo
Holding midfielders: Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriaran
Attacking midfielders: Luis Quiñones, Sebastian Cordova and Juan Brunetta
Attacker: André-Pierre Gignac
Those who will not be able to see action in the matchday one between Tigres and Necaxa are Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque (suspension) and Diego Lainez, due to an injury that did not allow him to do preseason with his teammates.
Many said that Luis Quiñones was already halfway out of Tigres. There was a change of coach, however, and, once again, the Colombian footballer was given the opportunity to stay and show his quality on the field.
For several tournaments now, Tigres has been suffering in the defensive sector. That is why the presence of the experienced Guido Pizarro is of vital importance, in the effort to inject greater stability into the lower part of the field.
Just as it happened during the management of Miguel: ‘Piojo’ Herrera, Rafael Carioca looks to have, at least from the start, a complicated tournament under the direction of Veljko Paunovic, who needs a player who offers more dynamism than Rafa Carioca has accustomed us to.
Years will pass and the name of André-Pierre Gignac will continue to come up whenever someone asks about the Tigres team’s players to watch out for. The Frenchman is synonymous with danger in the opponents’ box. Great things are expected under Paunovic’s technical direction.
He was the MVP of the 2023 Apertura tournament and also of the 2024 Clausura. Tigres’ top scorer in his first semester defending the colors of the ‘U’. Despite all that, there are those who say that Juan Brunetta was lacking in some games. Without a doubt, one of the most observed during the 2024 Apertura. Surely Paunovic’s scheme will benefit his conditions as a footballer.
