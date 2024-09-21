Next Sunday, September 22, 2024, on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, the Ciudad Juárez Bravos will receive a visit from the UANL Tigersfor the match corresponding to matchday number nine of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday nine of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of Tigres. The match took place on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario.
In this article, we tell you who are the five Tigres players that you should keep an eye on in next Sunday’s match against Juárez FC.
The Argentine goalkeeper is, without a doubt, one of the most important elements in the Tigres team. His presence will be essential for the auriazul squad to add points next Sunday, against Juárez FC.
The Brazilian central defender will be key for Tigres to achieve a certain level of security in the lower part of the pitch. He has shown interesting things throughout the tournament, although sometimes his somewhat abrupt arrivals can put him at risk of being shown a card.
Uriel Antuna’s quality is not in doubt. He was a positive signing for Tigres, but he has struggled a bit to perform properly on the field. The former Cruz Azul player is expected to have his first great performance against Juárez.
Tigres’ number ten player: André-Pierre Gignac, despite being thirty-eight years old, remains one of the most decisive elements within the auriazul squad. His presence in the area always represents a danger for the rivals.
Against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, the absence of Juan Brunetta weighed more than expected for many of his fans. The Argentine footballer is the one who offers something different when all the keys seem to be locked.
#key #players #Tigres #Juárez #Apertura
Leave a Reply