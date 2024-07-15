Tigres and América will face each other in one of the most interesting matches of the entire matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Both the UANL and the Águilas are two of the most powerful teams in Mexican soccer.
The felines will seek to break a negative streak against the Eagles, after adding 12 consecutive games without being able to beat the Coapa team (10 losses and two draws).
Here are five Tigres players to keep an eye on for the matchday 3 clash against América:
The years go by and Guido Pizarro remains an unmovable piece of Tigres. The ‘Conde’ is the leader of the felines on a defensive level, however, both for Paunovic and for the previous coaches it has been a headache to find a perfect partner for him in central defense.
The Mexican goalkeeper is replacing Nahuel Guzmán, who will miss a good part of the tournament due to a suspension. Rodríguez has fulfilled his role in general terms, but has made some costly mistakes. The pressure will increase if the results are not forthcoming.
Sebastián Córdova is at the same time one of the most talented and one of the most frustrating players in Liga MX. The Americanista youth player has great talent, but the problem is that he offers it in dribs and drabs. Paunovic has bet on him at the start of the season and he has been seen in good form. Will he finally consolidate his position?
The Argentine forward started as a starter and scored a goal last weekend against Atlas. Everything points to him being in the starting eleven again for matchday 3, leaving André Pierre Gignac on the bench. Ibáñez is an element that has fulfilled the minutes he has had and will look to take advantage of this opportunity that Paunovic gives him to keep the position.
The Argentine striker has not been able to be the player he was at Santos Laguna. His performance has gone from bad to worse since his arrival at the UANL team. Brunetta must improve his performance and justify why the board spent the large amount of money they did on him.
