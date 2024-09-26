After nine rounds of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, Club Tigres UANL remains the overall runner-up in the standings with 20 points out of 27 possible. In addition, they are the best defense in the competition with only four goals against and 12 goals in favor.
In this way, in the following list we mention five players who we believe will be key in the start of the second half of the regular phase against Club León.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The feline goalkeeper is getting back into his rhythm after being out of the league championship for 11 games. His saves and interventions will be key against a rival who has not had a good time this tournament and who have one of the worst offenses, so they will try to regain confidence by beating a goalkeeper of his quality.
As a substitute, he was the hero of the last match, with which the felines were able to add three points and maintain their second place in the general standings. In this match, he will surely have the opportunity to create danger and continue to be one of the team’s key elements in the face of strong competition.
The ‘Brujo’ is adapting to his new team and has received many opportunities from the coaching staff, unfortunately he has not yet been able to contribute goals or assists, but it will be a matter of time before he becomes decisive.
The Argentine striker missed last matchday, after being sent off in Matchday 8, so he was reset and is expected to return with more energy for this match where he will seek to redeem himself from his suspension.
The all-time top scorer of the auriazul team has not been able to score in recent dates, in the current tournament he has only scored three goals and is expected to compete for the top scorer title, which is only two goals away at the moment, so he will soon score again and against a rival that has shown many defensive deficiencies, it could be a very good opportunity.
More news about Liga MX
#key #players #Tigres #UANL #León #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply