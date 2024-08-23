Club Tigres UANL continues its participation in the 2024 Clausura Tournament and this Saturday, August 24 at 9:00 p.m. it will host Club Deportivo Guadalajara at ‘El Volcán’ in the corresponding Matchday 5.
In this way, in the following list we mention five players that we believe will be key in the confrontation against the Sacred Flock.
The captain of the feline team is a guarantee in the defensive zone, given the lack of reliable defenders he has had to assume the role of centre-back and he does not usually disappoint, so he will remain in the line.
Competition has already arrived Angle with Osvaldo Rodriguezso he will have to redouble his efforts to remain a starter, and for this reason, he will surely want to shine in the upcoming matches.
The Argentine striker will put aside the rumors about his supposed departure, it is practically unlikely that this will happen and it will be better for him to focus on his current situation with the feline team, so he will try to make a difference against a rival like Guadalajara.
The Argentine forward naturalized Mexican has to take advantage of every opportunity he has when Gignac He is already close to retirement, so it is possible that against a rival like the red and white team he will want to make his presence felt on the scoreboard.
Needless to say, the historic French scorer is a guarantee at almost 39 years old, although his retirement is approaching, he continues to score goals and demonstrate why he is one of the best players to have ever arrived in Mexican soccer.
