After their good start to the tournament in the first two dates of the Clausura 2023, the UANL Tigres were on duty in the matchday 3 game in their visit to the border against Club Tijuana where they drew a 1-1 draw.
For this reason, in the following list we mention five key players from the San Nicolás de los Garza team in their matchup on date 4 against Atlético de San Luis.
The ‘Bomboro‘ He is always an indispensable player in the feline team scheme, without his goals and his presence, the team falls apart and against San Luis he hopes to maintain his scoring streak.
It is true that the player has not yet been registered, but at any moment he could be registered by the team and be in the squad and without a doubt it will be a game where he will have the spotlight against his former team.
The Uruguayan midfielder has been an important element in this start of the tournament, being one of the stellar reinforcements of the contest and until now he has been one of the pillars of the midfield and has immediately earned ownership along with the experienced men.
The player has to maintain the competitive rhythm and show why he was one of the NFM players who remained in the squad, he is usually an important man who puts speed down the right flank and provides crosses to the attackers and that is what he must follow doing.
javier aquino it is to the taste of Diego Cocca and given his multifunctionality, he is the man who contributes on the left wing, in the same way he is expected to be the one who passes and crosses to the center forwards who will seek to score the goals.
