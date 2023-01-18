The set of tigers They have become the rival to beat at this start of the tournament, since in two games they have scored two wins that make them one of the broad favorites to win the Clausura 2023 title.
It will be next Friday when the feline squad will face off against Xolos de Tijuana, on the field of the Caliente Stadium.
On this occasion we present you who are the 5 Tigres footballers who will be decisive for this match.
5. Jesus Garza
What a moment the young player is living Jesus Garza. Since the arrival of Diego Cocca to the team, he has gained confidence and has not disappointed.
The fans have devoted themselves to him and are fully confident that he will grow in the world of football. Without a doubt, it will be one of the keys for this game.
4. Nahuel Guzman
The goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman he has become a trusted symbol of the college squad. Thanks to his experience, he is one of the pillars of the club, and the feline gate is widely protected, even as he has only conceded one goal in the last two games.
3.Guido Pizarro
what to say about Guido Pizarro? Undoubtedly, the leader in the midfield sector of the team, as well as being the captain of one of the most important clubs in Mexico.
The Argentine midfielder will be a key player in the game against Xolos, since his technique and precise passes make him the one in charge of playing.
2. Fernando Gorriaran
The player Fernando Gorriaran He will seek to make a difference in this match, where he will be one of the men to follow for being one of the most recent hires.
In the last two games he has been seen doing things well, he even made his debut with the auriazul shirt.
1. Andre-Pierre Gignac
Without a doubt, the key player for this game will be the striker André-Pierre Gignacwho will seek to continue adding goals and cooperating with assists.
So far in this fledgling tournament, the Frenchman has scored 2 goals, and wishes to throw all the meat on the grill to continue adding goals that will lead him to the scoring title.
