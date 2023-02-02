The set of tigers He is hurt after having lost the general leadership of the competition and having fallen to third place.
Although it is true that they remain undefeated so far in the Clausura, two consecutive draws caused them to drop down the rungs in the general standings. Now, they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to come out with the three points of the Azteca, when next Saturday they face Cruz Azul.
Here we present you who are the 5 key footballers of the team led by Diego Cocca.
5. Nahuel Guzman
what to say about Nahuel Guzman? Undoubtedly, one of the best foreign goalkeepers to have arrived in Mexico in recent years.
El Patón will be a key piece for Tigres to keep their goal without scoring. So far, thanks to the Argentine goal, those of the ‘U’ are the team that has conceded the fewest goals, with 2.
4. Samir de Souza
In the defensive back, the player in command is Samir DeSouzaAlthough with fewer reflectors, the Brazilian came to the team, adapted to the coach’s demands and had no problem with the issue of the height of the country.
He has been one of the main culprits so that Tigres have only conceded two goals against.
3.Guido Pizarro
In the middle sector of the field appears Guido Pizarro. The Argentine is one of the hardest nuts to crack, and not just for Tigres, but for the entire Liga MX in his position.
For next Saturday’s game against Cruz Azul, he will be the backbone of the feline squad.
2. Nicolas Ibanez
If this Saturday coach Diego Cocca decides to start Nicholas IbanezWithout a doubt, it is expected that it will be from the different players of the club.
The striker wants to adapt and make the perfect dumbbell with the team’s star André-Pierre Gignac.
1. Andre-Pierre Gignac
Undoubtedly, the man to follow for Tigres for this commitment is André-Pierre Gignac. The French attacker has so far 3 goals in 4 games, outstanding numbers and that he wants to extend against Cruz Azul.
