Tigres will seek to achieve a feat that only three Mexican soccer teams have achieved so far: winning the two-time championship. The UANL team will face América in the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
An intense rivalry has developed between these two squads in the last ten years. The Eagles have won three titles at the expense of the cats. The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi seeks to break this bad streak.
These are five Tigres players who must be kept track of ahead of the first leg final between Tigres and América.
The Argentine goalkeeper is the main leader of this team. 'El Patón' leads by example and spreads the fighting spirit to his teammates. He will seek his sixth Liga MX title with the feline team.
The Argentine forward has had to come on the bench after the discomfort that has prevented André Pierre Gignac from playing. Ibáñez has fulfilled his role perfectly and has been very incisive in the attack. The lead is in good hands if the Frenchman does not recover.
América probably has the best attack in the entire Liga MX, but Tigres has a very solid defense. The 'Count' is the leader of the low team: the one who organizes, presses and distributes from the bottom. Pizarro is also seeking his sixth league title.
The Brazilian midfielder has experienced a true renaissance during 2023. Carioca was essential for the team to lift the cup in the Clausura and has also been a key piece for the cats to reach the grand final in the Apertura.
The Tigres midfielder missed a good part of the regular season due to injuries. However, in the league he is showing his great quality. Córdova is at an excellent level and could be important for Tigres to win their ninth Liga MX title.
