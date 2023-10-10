The match against Escoia seems achievable on paper, but the Spanish team cannot be confident and has to get the three points no matter what. They are currently second in the Group A standings and a loss could see them lose second place if Norway continues to score points. These are the players who could be key against Scotland:
The goalkeeper is always the base of the backbone of a team. Kepa arrives at this break established as the national team’s goalkeeper and with the showcase of defending Real Madrid’s goal. He was the goalkeeper who lifted the last Nations League.
He is one of Spain’s greatest talents of this new generation of footballers. Balde has to start to let loose and gain confidence in the national team, because with FC Barcelona he has proven to be one of the best full-backs in La Liga and Europe.
He is currently the best footballer on the Spanish team. Rodri is the footballer who provides balance in the center of the field and who marks at the speed that the ball should roll. Apart from all this, he has shown to have a lot of arrival at City, which can be very important against rivals who lock themselves in at the back.
When the Spanish team plays it transforms. He is a footballer who has a long history in the center of the field. A lung that oxygenates the Spanish team when it needs it most. His pressing after his loss is one of the keys to the functioning of this team.
Morata is one of the new captains of the national team and is the man who can contribute the most goals to this team. Furthermore, he arrives in a very good state of form, he is one of the players who has scored the most goals in the national League championship, he is having one of the best starts in his history as a scorer.
