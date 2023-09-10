The match against Cyprus is the one that seems most attainable on paper, but the Spanish team cannot trust itself and has to get the three points no matter what. The defeat against Scotland leaves Spain closer to elimination than to first place, and it will be necessary for all the players to be plugged in these days. These are the players who could be key against Cyprus:
The goalkeeper is always the base of the backbone of a team. Kepa arrives at this break established as the national team’s goalkeeper and with the showcase of defending Real Madrid’s goal. He was the goalkeeper who lifted the last Nations League.
He is one of Spain’s greatest talents of this new generation of footballers. Balde has to start to let loose and gain confidence in the national team, because with FC Barcelona he has proven to be one of the best full-backs in La Liga and Europe.
He is currently the best footballer on the Spanish team. Rodri is the footballer who provides balance in the center of the field and who marks at the speed that the ball should roll. Apart from all this, he has shown to have a lot of arrival at City, which can be very important against rivals who lock themselves in at the back.
The Leipzig attacker has started the season like a shot and has already had several starts with the national team for several years, but it is essential that he finish establishing himself in the team because he has a lot of goals, and that is exactly what Spain usually lacks.
He is one of the new captains of the national team and is the man who can contribute the most goals to this team. Furthermore, he arrives in a very good state of form, he is one of the players who has scored the most goals in the national league championship, with three goals in three games.
