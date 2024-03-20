The Mexican National Team will face Panama this Thursday, March 21 in one of the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League. The team led by Jaime Lozano has not left very good feelings and will face a rival who could spring a surprise.
Below we tell you which Tri players can be key in this commitment corresponding to the Concacaf Nations League.
The Mexican goalkeeper has been under scrutiny due to his most recent performances with both El Tri and Salernitana. The veteran goalkeeper, for his detractors, should leave the starting position to Luis Ángel Malagón. Ochoa will come into this duel with a lot of pressure on him. Will this motivate him to offer the best version of himself or will it work against him?
The Las Palmas right back has a great opportunity to take over the starting position of the Mexican National Team after the low level shown by Jorge Sánchez and Kevin Álvarez. Araujo is the element in the best shape and will have to demonstrate it against the canaleros this Thursday.
Álvarez is the leader of this generation of the Mexican National Team. The midfielder has been very fine with West Ham this season, although for many he still owes himself to El Tri. 'Eddy' must continue to show the grit that characterizes him in the middle of the field and get together better with his teammates.
The 'Witcher' is one of the elements that is in the best shape. Antuna has looked good with Cruz Azul this semester and will seek to establish himself as one of the important men of the Mexican National Team this year.
The Club América forward is not having his best season, but for Jaime Lozano he is Tri's starting forward. Martín will have to perform because Santiago Giménez is pushing very hard and at any moment he could challenge him for ownership.
