Javier Aguirre will coach his first match in his third stint in charge of the Mexican National Team this Saturday, September 7 at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California. New Zealand will be El Tri’s rival in this match, the first they will face after the embarrassing elimination in the group stage of the 2024 Copa América.
Below we tell you which players to keep an eye on for the debut of ‘El Vasco’ in charge of the Aztec team.
Club América’s goalkeeper missed the Copa América due to an injury. Malagón is expected to be called up as a starter for El Tri, however, this season, like all of the Águilas’ players, he has fallen short in his performance.
The left back was not considered during the final part of the process headed by Jaime Lozano. Gallardo is one of the star returns for this call-up; the ‘Vasco’ called him for his good moment with Toluca and his experience in two World Cups.
The Mexican centre-back is going through a bittersweet moment in his football career. Although he is an undisputed starter for the Mexican national team, he is not having a good time at club level. He was left on the bench at Almería due to his poor performance. He will now play for Lokomotiv Moscow.
It doesn’t matter if Aguirre opts to play with two or three midfielders in the middle of the field, the Cruz Azul midfielder will be a starter in these friendlies. Romo has all the characteristics that ‘El Vasco’ likes in a midfielder and is in good form with La Máquina.
According to the most recent reports, Javier Aguirre would opt to play with two number nines. In this formation, the ‘Vasco’ would be clear that Julián Quiñones should be a starter, while his partner has not yet been defined: Henry Martín or Santiago Giménez?
