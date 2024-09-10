‘Vasco’ Aguirre started his third stint with the Mexican national team on the right foot. The Aztec team beat New Zealand 3-0. For its second match of the FIFA date in September, El Tri will face Canada, a team that has grown enormously in recent years and has become a headache for the Aztecs.
Here are five players to watch closely for the match between Mexico and Canada:
Surprisingly, Aguirre opted for Raúl Rangel as a starter in the match against New Zealand. For the second match of his new era, the ‘Vasco’ announced that he will give minutes to Luis Malagón. The América goalkeeper is not in the best of shape and a good performance with the Mexican National Team could help him regain confidence.
The Rayados defender will be another of those who will receive an opportunity against Canada. The ‘Toro’ is an element that needs a good performance with the Tri. Although he has been taken into account by other coaches, he has not been a regular element in the Aztec team. Will he be able to consolidate himself under Aguirre’s orders? He will occupy the place left vacant by César Montes, who left the concentration to settle with the Russian Lokomotiv.
The Cruz Azul player will start against Canada due to Luis Chávez’s injury. The midfielder has recovered his level since the arrival of Martín Anselmi and will look to make a good impression to earn a new call-up.
Javier Aguirre confirmed that ‘El Chino’ will be in the starting line-up after the unfortunate injury of Julián Quiñones. The Pumas winger continues to show his worth when he comes on as a substitute in the Tri’s match. Now the important thing will be to see if he can be as decisive when he starts as a starter.
The Maquina Celeste midfielder had a great match against New Zealand. After an irregular last tournament with Rayados, Romo has rediscovered a good version of himself in Cruz Azul. Javier Aguirre likes him a lot and he is destined to be one of the important elements of this new selection.
More news about the Mexican national team
#key #players #Mexican #national #team #Canada
Leave a Reply