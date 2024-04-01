In less than a day the first match will begin in the Copa Libertadores 2024 for River that is part of the Group H in this edition with National, Libertad and Deportivo Táchirathe team against which he will debut this Tuesday.
In 90min We believe that Martin Demichelis has players who cannot be missing in a match as important as the Libertadores matches and we invite you to find out who they are:
He was once again under the Millonario's three sticks in a match where River had to suffer several promising attacks from the rival and responded to the challenge like the enormous goalkeeper that he is.
There is no competition for Pulpo Armani, plus he is a great connoisseur of the Copa Libertadores.
The absence of the Chilean player is noticeable when he cannot be present. After consecutive losses against Independent Rivadavia in the friendly, and against Hurricane For the League Cup where Paulo was not present, it has been proven that he is the key figure in Martin Demichelis' team.
El Diablito entered the second half in the last match against Globo and changed River's face. Added to the fact that he is a player whose months are numbered in the Núñez club and, therefore, they must make the most of it, he is a destabilizing footballer in Millo.
He has great chances of starting against Táchira.
River's best “reinforcement” in this transfer market. Without a doubt, since he recovered from his injury and returned to be part of the 11 he has performed significantly, he contributes a game that suits the Millonario very well.
Intelligence, tranquility and great technique.
He is, currently, the only natural forward that River has, even among those concentrated. Scorer of the League Cup and will make his first start in the Copa Libertadores with the red band.
#key #players #River #face #Deportivo #Táchira #debut #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply