A new challenge is coming for the ‘merengues’ of Carlo Ancelotti and it is that he real Madridafter having sealed his pass to the semifinal of the Champions Leaguehas a new meeting for The league against him Celta Vigo for duties of the day number 30 in the highest Spanish competition. Although the rival seems accessible on paper, due to the emotional boost that Real Madrid enjoys, it may end up being otherwise since even though many say that the League is finished, it is not entirely like that.
Carlo Ancelotti and his players know that a victory against Celta de Vigo means something important, because they would be approaching the first step occupied by their greatest rival, the FC Barcelona. In the event that Barça stumbles again, it could be a golden sign for the team from the capital to give one last “sprint” and see if they steal first place and get the long-awaited league title; the most important in Spain. Starting from this premise, we review the 5 players who would be key for the match against Celta.
The Brazilian is a fundamental part of the Madrid team. With his offensive ability made to hurt the opposing defense, he is the most dynamic and dangerous piece the team currently has. After Benzema, he is the leader in terms of the team’s offensive process. Undoubtedly. For ‘Carletto’, having ‘Vini’ is a plus.
The Belgian goalkeeper is currently the best in the world and with him, the team becomes much stronger. It is no secret to anyone that without his amazing saves, Real Madrid would not enjoy some of the privileges and positions that they enjoy today.
It is not known with certainty if Militao will face Celta de Vigo and with the safe loss of David Alaba, the Brazilian becomes the total leader of Real Madrid’s defensive line. He is undoubtedly one of the best defenders today and he is vital to the team.
One of the most effective pieces of the current Real Madrid team, without a doubt, is the Brazilian Rodrygo. The attacker works in silence, hits and shakes hard at times when he is needed and important nights don’t weigh on him. It is a spare wheel for ‘Carletto’.
Last but not least, the most intelligent player of Real Madrid could not be missing; Luka modric. If it’s okay, all is well. It is the master, the brain, who pulls the strings.
