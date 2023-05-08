After winning the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid has its sights set on the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City, which is another of the most important games of the season. Below we leave you with the five players from the team trained by Carlo Ancelotti who could be key to this clash between two European giants.
The Belgian goalkeeper has been a fundamental piece in Real Madrid’s goal this season. His large wingspan and agility make him a difficult goalkeeper to beat, and his presence in goal can be a huge advantage for the Whites. Courtois will need to be at his best in this Champions League semi-final to help his team to victory. Already last season, and against City, he was one of the heroes of that comeback.
The German midfielder is one of Real Madrid’s most important players in creating the game. With his passing ability and his vision of the game, Kroos can unlock Manchester City’s defense and create chances for his teammates. His presence in midfield will be essential to control the pace of the match.
Vinicius is the player with the best attacking performance this season for Real Madrid. The Brazilian will be an important player for this match, he is a constant headache for the rival defenders, although he has to improve his attitude on the pitch.
The French forward is one of the best goalscorers in the world today. With his ability to score important goals, Benzema could be the key for the Whites to win the first leg against Manchester City. He is the fourth top scorer in Europe in all competitions.
He was one of Real Madrid’s best in the final against Osasuna. The young Brazilian has shown that he doesn’t shrink in important games, and it’s not just that he doesn’t shrink, it’s that he proves to be a key player for his team.
