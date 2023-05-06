The final of the Copa del Rey is just around the corner, and Real Madrid faces Osasuna in search of the trophy. The whites have a great team and some players who can make the difference in the match. Here are the five Real Madrid players who could be key in this afternoon’s Copa del Rey final.
Thibaut Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper has been a fundamental piece in Real Madrid’s goal this season. His large wingspan and agility make him a tough goalkeeper to beat, and his presence in goal can be a huge advantage for the Whites. Courtois will need to be in the best form of him in the Copa del Rey final to help his team to victory.
More news about the Copa del Rey
Toni Kroos
The German midfielder is one of Real Madrid’s most important players in creating the game. With his passing ability and his vision of the game, Kroos can unlock Osasuna’s defense and create chances for his teammates. His presence in midfield will be essential to control the pace of the match.
Eder Militao
The Brazilian defender has been a key player in Real Madrid’s defense this season. With his strength and ability to mark forwards, Militao could be instrumental in the Copa del Rey final. In addition, his presence on the field can give Real Madrid players confidence and ensure that the defense is well organized.
Vinicius Jr
With his speed and ability to overwhelm defenders, Vinicius can be a real threat for the rojillos. Furthermore, he has proven to be a key player in important matches, and his presence on the pitch can make a big difference. World top.
Karim Benzema
The French forward is one of the best goalscorers in the world today. With his ability to score important goals, Benzema could be the key for the Whites to win the Copa del Rey final. He is the fourth top scorer in Europe in all competitions.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#key #players #Real #Madrid #final #Copa #del #Rey #Osasuna
Leave a Reply