During the past week, the players who were injured or with discomfort continued to work differently, talking about the Colombian Stephen Medinaas well as Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Victor GuzmanHowever, they recovered the weekend just before their duel against the Cougars in University City.

The reality is that the albiazul team has constantly battled with injuries throughout the semester, remembering that the Argentine German Berterame He broke his foot after having scored six goals and two assists in six games between Liga MX and Leagues Cup. The good thing is that there is already a return date for the network breaker, who could return for Date 14 against America, according to the most recent reports. Launching it could be risky, however, in the end the decision will be the Argentine’s. Fernando Ortiz and his medical staff.

On the other hand, Hector Moreno He signed his renewal with the club, as indicated TUDNextending their bond for another year, thus joining the Chilean Sebastian Vegaswho just a few days ago extended until June 2028.

Now, if La Pandilla wants to continue adding wins to climb the table, certain players need to be key against the border team:

The Argentine goalkeeper will have a tough test, since the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez He is the leader of the scoring table and does not want to throw in the towel on achieving his dream of being the best scorer of the semester. La Sabandija will have to be very attentive and precise, since Cocoliso has a great aerial game and also knows how to hit the ball well. So far, the goalkeeper has achieved two clean sheets and will look for a third.

For a long time, La Pandilla suffered in terms of goals due to the absence of its forwards, but now that El Mellizo is one hundred percent he has to show why he is the top scorer in the history of the institution. The Argentine will have to battle with the Chilean Nico Diazwho will surely suffer the absence of his partner Rafael Fernandezwho was summoned by the Mexico under-23 team. Perfect game for the World Cup player to demonstrate all his scoring ability in the final stretch of the semester.

Monterrey needs victories and what better now when they have recovered their offensive players who were injured. The Uruguayan sounded strong to leave at the beginning of Apertura 2023, however, his performance is optimal and something that the coaching staff may like is that he can play on either side of the attack, as a winger on both wings or as a center forward. After missing so much tournament, it could be his rebirth.

The teams of Miguel Herrera They are characterized by being extremely offensive, so the best way to turn them off is with the same attack. Therefore, the two-time World Cup winner could be important when it comes to going forward to be able to create his own plays or assist his teammates. Vegeta has good overflow and precise ball striking. Added to this, although he usually joins the offensive, he does not neglect the defensive issue.

If we already talked about how precise it must be Esteban Andrada When facing a powerful scorer, then the defense must also be cautious and very orderly for the same reason that El Piojo Herrera He always moves his pieces to be offensive. Apart from Carlos GonzalezThere are other dangerous men in Xolos like the canadian Lucas Cavallinithe Argentinian Carlos Valenzuela, Efrain Alvarez, Fernando Madrigal, Diego Barbosaamong others, those who are going to put the albiazules defenders to work a lot.