In their last clash, La Pandilla could not take the victory because Xolos They tied the game at the last minute, but now they will have to focus on beating the Diablos Rojos with the support of their fans, which will not be easy, since the scarlet team is in third place, only two points behind Monterrey, which is runner-up in the competition.

For now, the northern club continues to make moves in its squad, as it signed Fidel Ambrizcoming from Lionapart from that, the Argentine is about to close Lucas Ocampos of the Sevillealthough the same sports director Antonio Noriega revealed that there could be more hiring.

In any case, with the elements that The Michos At this moment, he will have to go out and look for the three points, hoping that several of them will be key to the performance.

The Argentine is the team’s number ‘9’, so his position always means that he has to win matches through his effectiveness in the area. Last match, the South American managed to put his team ahead against Tijuana, demonstrating his good aerial play. He is not only a born scorer, but he also knows how to move to set up his teammates.

Toluca He put together an interesting team, so they could be one of the favorites to win the title. Their offense is led by the Portuguese Paulinho Diaswho already has four goals to go to the top, and it will be La Sabandija’s task to prevent him from increasing his share. Likewise, the Argentine goalkeeper will have to pay attention to other dangerous men such as Ricardo Angulo, Alexis Vega, Marcel Ruiz and Juan Pablo Dominguez.

With the departure of the Argentine Maxi Mezathe Spaniard becomes an even more fundamental piece, since he has to be the brain, the orchestrator and the different one. Leaving behind the injuries that have kept him away from the field, he can finally concentrate on giving his best for the team, remembering that so far this semester he has already provided assists and found the goal, thanks to his great vision of the game and his good ball striking.

It is usually said that the team that has control of the midfield will be the one that has total control of the match, therefore, the Argentine’s task will be vital, to be able to provide an outlet from the lower part and at the same time, quickly recover possession of the ball. The Devils’ midfield is very efficient because it has Marcel Ruiz, ‘Canelo’ Angle and more. El Corcho has been a reference in the midfield since his arrival and he will have to prove it once again.

For the first meeting he directed Martin Demichelisdecided to leave on the bench Hector Moreno to bet on the Colombian next to Victor GuzmanIt seems feasible that he will once again bet on the same duo, although the man who will have to weigh more is the coffee grower, since he is a leader within the group, apart from that he will have the difficult task of organizing the rest of the defensive line that they will surely complement. Gerardo Arteaga and Eric AguirreIt is almost a fact that the role of stickily marking will fall on him. Paulinho Dias.