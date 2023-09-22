This weekend there will be one of the most intense and passion-filled matches within the Liga MX: he Classic Royal. As usual, Monterrey and Tigres come to this match among the first places in the general classification and will seek to demonstrate which is the best team in Nuevo León.
Rayados will not have the four forwards it has on the squad: Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodrigo Aguirre, Germán Berterame and Ali Avila. The first three will miss the classic due to injury, while the Albiazul youth player will miss this match after being sent off last day.
These are five Monterrey players to watch closely for the game against Tigres:
The midfielder is probably the player who is in the best shape of the entire Rayados squad. Cortizo just scored against León and, although his numbers are not spectacular, his contribution on the field of play is invaluable.
The Spanish midfielder is a doubt for the Clásico Regio, since he came off the bench last weekend against León. Canales has three goals in four games played in the Apertura 2023. If available, he would play as a forward.
‘Tecatito’ played just 45 minutes against León and made it clear that he is at another level and that he can become one of the best players in Liga MX. He provided an assist in his return to Mexican soccer.
The American youth squad has proven to be a good reinforcement. Govea arrived at Rayados with a very low profile and has been able to deliver when needed. This season he has two assists.
The young Mexican central defender has been considered a starter in recent days. In the last four games, the ‘Toro’ has been a starter and has completed the 90 minutes.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#key #players #Rayados #Tigres #Clásico #Regio