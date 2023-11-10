At this moment, Monterrey is second place with 32 points, while Tigers He is third with 29, with a better goal difference, so if the Argentine’s pupils Fernando Ortiz They stumble and their staunch rival defeats the America in it Volcano, they would fall to the third step. The advantage is that since they have already qualified for the quarterfinals, the current champions would come out with substitutes to protect their starting elements from any suspension or injury.

In any case, La Pandilla cannot trust itself next Saturday, November 11 at the Corregidora Stadiumsince Gallos Blancos, fifteenth in the classification, remains with the possibility of getting into the Play-Inso they will go out with everything to look for the three points, remembering that in their last match they beat 0-3 against Braves of Juarez in it Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

If the Albiazules want to win and secure second place, certain players need to make a difference on the field of play.

Let’s go!💪🏼💥 With one day left in the regular tournament, we are in 2nd place with 32 points.🔥🫵🏼 With everything and against everything… UP MONTERREY!🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/WT7vSBI4NY — Rayados (@Rayados) November 10, 2023

Having missed a large part of the tournament due to his foot fracture, the Argentine needs to continue adding minutes to return to the level he showed at the start of the semester. In his last games, the net-breaker appeared, scoring and assisting, reaching three goals and one assist in six games, without forgetting the great rhythm that he showed in Leagues Cup with five goals and one assist in three games. If Monterrey wants to win, the South American must make a difference.

Same thing. Unlike Berteramehe Stove Football is placing the Twin outside the institution due to various situations, but in the meantime, he must continue to make a difference on the field of play to continue increasing his historic legacy as a scorer. It is certain that The Tano He will want to take care of him, but that will not prevent him from adding minutes to gradually feel fit, since he also struggled a lot with injuries.

Like his teammates, Ponchito missed the start of the championship because he had surgery at the end of the previous semester. Already recovered one hundred percent, the U-17 world champion has started eight games, distributing two assists and scoring once. The midfielder’s task is to be the orchestrator, to play as a midfielder to feed balls to the rest. It will be important for it to become a headache for Queretaro residents.

If Monterrey seeks to avoid falling back to third position, the goalkeeper will have to be attentive at all times, because despite its modest squad, the Argentine’s team Mauro Gerk It has good forwards who can surprise, just like the Colombian Raul Zuniga, Pablo Barrerathe Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzothe Chilean Joaquin Montecinos and Mauro Lainez. La Sabandija has left many doubts in the championship and now that a possible return of Jonathan Orozcoit should be even safer under the three posts.

Something that Rayados has struggled with in recent months is the issue of injuries, so The Tano He has had to bet on the youth team and alternate his starting team. At the bottom, there have also been headaches because all the starters like Héctor Moreno, the Colombian Stephen Medinathe Chilean Sebastian Vegas And till The bull days were lost due to illnesses. The youngest is the former Xolos and in order not to risk Dark neither vegaswho suffered a last-minute tear before the crash against Saintshe must be the pillar of the defense and behave up to par.