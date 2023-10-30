During the meeting, the Argentine Maxi Meza He was sent off in the 18th minute after stepping on the Uruguayan Sebastian CaceresIn addition, controversy arose over an action of Jesus Gallardo about the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguezwith the latter accusing the side of bad faith, indicating that he threatened to injure him, hoping that the azulcrema team can verify said information.

La Pandilla is still a hospital, since this Sunday during regenerative training, Hector Moreno and Edson Gutierrez They worked separately. Nor should it be forgotten that among the injured are the Colombian Sergio Canalesthe Ecuadorian Joao Rojas, Erick Aguirre, Jordi Cortizothe Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrewhile Ali Avila is in the Panamerican Games.

Monterrey’s next commitment will be on Tuesday, October 31 when it receives Necaxa in El Gigante de Acero for Matchday 15 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXand to continue adding units, certain players will have to weigh in on the field of play.

The scorer of Striped finally returned from a long injury he suffered in the Leagues Cup. The Argentine started the semester very well, so El Tano Ortiz expect it to come back in the same shape it was. The netbreaker came in as a relief when the duel against the Águilas was already lost, but against Necaxa They have a high chance of scoring again, since they are the bottom team.

With the possible reduction of Hector Moreno, the Colombian should remain the leader of the defense, although he would appear as a right back. After the painful defeat suffered against those from Coapa, it is clear that the coffee grower must take the lead and encourage his team to focus again on the fight for direct qualification to the quarterfinals.

Without Maxi Meza on the field of play, as well as other offensive players such as The Aguirre Buffalo, Joao Rojas either Jordi Cortizo, Ponchito must weigh in the midfield, since he is usually the one who plays as a ’10’ when he is not on the wingers. While he couldn’t do much against the Eagles, things could be different against the Rays because they don’t have as competitive a roster.

As has been said, the Aguascalientes team is among the worst defenses in the competition with 24 goals against. Added to this, it is not among the best offenses either. This is a good opportunity for El Mellizo to find goals again, as they will face a very weak defense. The Argentine striker must close the regular phase in good shape to arrive at the Fiesta Grande on fire.

Tecatito was not good against the azulcremas either, perhaps because he was returning from an injury, however, the team must shoulder the challenge because they need to create dangerous plays, their specialty when they appear from the sides to send crosses or try their individual plays. The World Cup player could do a lot of damage with his dribbling and speed.