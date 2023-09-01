It will be this Sunday, September 3, when Monterey visit Chivas in it akron stadium for Date 6 of the Opening 2023, so the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz he will have to quickly turn the page and concentrate on the rojiblancos to try to straighten the path.

Prior to the clash against the Red Devils, The gang could not count on Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre and the Argentine Rogelio Funes Moriwho dropped out due to injury, increasing the list of injured, remembering that they lost the Argentine German Berterame for the rest of the semester due to a fracture, while the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre tore and alfonso gonzalez He is about to return after his knee operation, although for now he is suffering from an ankle.

Here we leave you the five key footballers of striped for the duel:

🎶Your Blue and White color is my flag of illusion🎶 Next game 🔜 Come on, Monterrey!Ⓜ️🤍@HEB_Mexico pic.twitter.com/XQfXjBQQN0 – Rayados (@Rayados) August 31, 2023

As the starting goalkeeper, La Sabandija is leaving doubts, because after a good participation in the League Cup 2023in the MX League has had flaws, remembering that goal scored by Blue Cross when the ball went between his legs.

As he is a foreigner, it will be difficult for him to leave the starting lineup, apart from having the support of the tanoHowever, he has a lot to improve to return the team to the top positions. The Argentine will have to avoid all kinds of failures against the general sub-leader.

The Spaniard liked the team very well, as it was noted in the League Cup 2023However, his debut in the league was not as expected, since he had to lose twice. If we see him again at the level he showed in the binational tournament, it will be something else. It is now when the midfielder’s World Cup experience is most needed, however, it is evident that he cannot take care of everything, apart from the fact that the squad has suffered the loss of its most important forwards.

It is still unknown if Hector Moreno will be ready for the match, so The bull He will have to carry the weight of being the pillar of the defense, seeking to make a great dumbbell with the Chilean sebastian vegas. When the defender signed with La Pandilla last semester, he quickly earned a starting job looking great next to Darkbut in the League Cup He was sent to the bench, however, he has already shown his worth and will have to make very good marks against the Guadalajara offense, since the speed of their attack can be complicated. Alexis Vega and Robert Alvarado.

After great performances with Queretaro and Pueblathe winger was hired by Monterrey and has convinced with his good interventions because suddenly he makes great individual plays that end in a goal or in danger of.

Sometimes he starts, sometimes he takes over, but he remains at a regular level, aside from that, there is no doubt that he will come out fully motivated against the Chivas after receiving his first call with the Mexican teamharvest of your good work in the last year.

Without Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodrigo Aguirre neither German Berterameall the weight of the attack falls on the striped youth player, who has given good sparks every time he has been needed so much in the League Cup like in the MX League. The forward reaped very good numbers in stripe2 of the expansion league, so it’s just a matter of wearing it correctly so that you can awaken your goal-scoring nose in the maximum circuit. After the bad results achieved, against the Herd he will seek to make a difference to earn the trust of the Tano Ortiz and show that despite not having the twinhe can be the scoring weapon.