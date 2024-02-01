Although at first the fans were not convinced with what their team showed, little by little the perspective has been changing thanks to the arrival of new reinforcements, who have been decisive in the last matches.

If the team was already beginning to take shape, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He already has more good news because he recovers injured elements like the Colombian Stephen Medina and Jesus Gallardowhile Luis Romo remains in doubt, without forgetting that they were already presented Gerardo Arteaga and Tony Leonealthough the first could not debut because he must serve suspension games after having seen the red with the Racing Genk in his last commitment.

There is no doubt that La Pandilla will have a difficult visit, however, if they want to make a splash in someone else's yard, certain players need to be key to obtaining a good result in El Nido.

The new reinforcement of the team adapted quickly and he himself attributes this to his teammates, who have given him great confidence. Added to this, despite just having his first adventure in Mexican soccer, El Corcho is already a starter and has appeared from the start in the last three games. It is evident because he has already won over the fans, since he has already provided two assists and it is expected that he will continue providing pleasure with his performances. He will have a tough battle in midfield against Jonathan Dos Santos and spanish Alvaro Fidalgo.

Another reinforcement that landed on the right foot. Thanks to what has been done so far, it is demonstrated why Chivas He sought so hard to get his file a few months ago. The North American has played three games, two as a starter, scoring three goals, demonstrating his effectiveness in the aerial game, so he could be the first to beat the American goal in this Clausura 2024.

In the past La Sabandija has already become a villain when facing América, making incredible mistakes, so he will seek to vindicate his path. The Argentine has already received two goals in this tournament, but if he wants to continue keeping his team at the top he will have to be a factor, since the azulcrema offense can do damage in many ways, from long shots, free kicks and individual actions within the area.

Although there are other good defenders in the royal squad such as Victor Guzmanthe Chilean Sebastian Vegas and the newly recovered Stephen Medina, the experience and leadership come from the four-time World Cup winner, who still continues to weigh in despite his years. The attack of America It is extremely dangerous to have Julian Quiñones, Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez and Brian Rodriguezso the central defender must be extremely attentive to cover and guide his teammates in the lower part.