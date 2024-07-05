Next Sunday, July 7, at 7:06 p.m., the Tuzos from Pachuca will receive a visit from the Monterrey Football Clubfor the match corresponding to matchday one of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday six of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the Cerro de la Silla Gang took the victory by a score of 3-2. The match took place on the BBVA stadium field.
The hopes of the Albiazul fans are sky-high… and with good reason. The signing of the Spanish footballer Oliver Torres is considered by many to be the blockbuster signing of the summer, so everyone’s eyes will be on Oliver once ‘Tano’ Ortiz decides to line him up.
Having a good goalkeeper is essential in today’s football. Esteban Andrada, criticized even by some of his own fans, has been able to respond in important moments. Without a doubt, his performance will determine, to a large extent, how far La Pandilla goes in this Apertura 2024.
He was a strong candidate for the Chivas team, but the signing did not happen and now Jordi Cortizo is stronger than ever at Club de Fútbol Monterrey. His play will be vital for Rayados to overcome their rivals during the next campaign.
And although Jesús Corona has not had the performance expected by the Albiazul fans since his return was announced, the quality is in his boots, and he has been seen working hard in the preseason, so he could become a key player in the coming semester.
The responsibility of scoring goals at Club de Fútbol Monterrey rests on his boots. Germán Berterame is the goal man that Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz is considering for the 2024 Apertura tournament.
He was the sensation of last summer, and although his first semester was cut short due to an unfortunate injury, he did very well in the Clausura 2024, and will undoubtedly be the player to follow for Monterrey in the Apertura 2024.
